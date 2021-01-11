Politicians should wait for Covid-19 vaccine: PM Modi

Covid-19 vaccination: Politicians should wait for their turn, says PM Modi

Several Opposition leaders have urged the PM to take the Covid-19 vaccine first to instil confidence

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2021, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 23:33 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked politicians not to jump the queue to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and wait for their turn instead.

The advice came during a meeting the Prime Minister held with Chief Ministers on the vaccine roll out on Monday.

Modi’s remarks came even as a section of Opposition leaders have been demanding that the Prime Minister should receive the first vaccine shot to instil confidence about the immunisation drive.

“We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to begin this initiative by getting vaccinated himself so that doubts are put to rest and trust is built,” senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said in Mumbai.

Last week, a Bihar Congress leader had urged the Prime Minister to take the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

