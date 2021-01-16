Covid-19 vaccination suspended till January 18 in Mumbai

The Covid-19 vaccination drive in India's business capital of Mumbai has been suspended for two days owing to technical issues with the Co-WIN app.
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the drive would be on hold on Sunday and Monday. The problem is currently being rectified by the Central government, tweeted BMC.
Vaccination drive in Mumbai will be on hold on 17 & 18 January, 2021.
The decision was taken due to a technical problem with Cowin app - the platform being used to register frontline workers for vaccination.
The problem is currently being rectified by the Central government.
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 16, 2021