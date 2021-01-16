Covid-19 vaccination suspended till Jan 18 in Mumbai

Covid-19 vaccination suspended till January 18 in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jan 16 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 23:28 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

The Covid-19 vaccination drive in India's business capital of Mumbai has been suspended for two days owing to technical issues with the Co-WIN app.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the drive would be on hold on Sunday and Monday. The problem is currently being rectified by the Central government, tweeted BMC. 

