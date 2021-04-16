Covid-19 vaccine must for Hajj pilgrimage

There is no official communication on the status of the Hajj pilgrimage yet from the Saudi Arabian authorities

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS , Mumbai,
  • Apr 16 2021, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 18:27 ist
A view of Kaaba. Credit: AFP Photo

In a significant decision, the Hajj Committee of India has informed that two doses of Covid-19 vaccine are mandatory for those desiring to go for annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The Mumbai-based CEO of Hajj Committee, Dr Maqsood Ahmed Khan made the announcement late on Thursday following the latest directives from the health ministry of Saudi Arabia and the Indian Consulate General office in Jeddah.

“It is advised those who have applied for the Hajj 2021 to take the first dose of the vaccine on their own now so they can be administered the second dose before departure,” he said.

However, Dr Khan made it clear that there is no official communication on the status of the Hajj pilgrimage yet from the Saudi Arabian authorities so far and the entire process would be subject to their approval.

In case Indian pilgrims perform Hajj-2021, outgoing flights will start from mid-June.

It may be recalled in 2020, because of the pandemic situation, Indians could not undertake Hajj. In 2021, now India is facing the second wave of the pandemic.

