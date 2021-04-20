Covid-19 wave: Uttar Pradesh imposes lockdown for one weekend

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed a weekend lockdown that will be in effect from Friday, April 23, 8 pm till Monday, April 26, 7 am.
Only essential services will be allowed during the weekend.
Night curfew will remain imposed in all districts, news agency ANI reported, quoting Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish K Awasthi.
More to follow...
