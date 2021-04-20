Covid-19 wave: UP imposes lockdown for one weekend

Covid-19 wave: Uttar Pradesh imposes lockdown for one weekend

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 20 2021, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 13:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed a weekend lockdown that will be in effect from Friday, April 23, 8 pm till Monday, April 26, 7 am.

Only essential services will be allowed during the weekend.

Night curfew will remain imposed in all districts, news agency ANI reported, quoting Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish K Awasthi.

More to follow...

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus

