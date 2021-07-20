Coronavirus News Live: US eases recommendations, allows citizens to travel to India
Coronavirus News Live: US eases recommendations, allows citizens to travel to India
updated: Jul 20 2021, 08:16 ist
Americans can now travel to India after the US government eased travel recommendations from Level 4 (no travel) to Level 3 (Advised not to travel). Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
08:15
Adelaide becomes latest Australian city to lock down
Adelaide will on Tuesday become the latest in a string of Australian cities to lock down, as the largely unvaccinated nation struggles to contain a rapidly spreadingcoronavirusoutbreak.
The state of South Australia, of which Adelaide is the capital, said it would join Sydney and Melbourne in locking down after five local cases were detected.
The decision means more than 14 million Australians are now under orders to stay at home.
08:12
Over $157 billion deployed in last 15 months to fight Covid pandemic: World Bank
In its largest-ever crisis response, the World Bank has deployed over $157 billion to fight the impact of theCovid-19 pandemic on health, economic and social fronts over the last 15 months.
This represents an increase of more than 60 per cent over the 15-month period prior to the pandemic, the bank said on Monday.
"Since the start of the pandemic, the World Bank Group has committed or mobilised a record $157 billion in new financing, an unprecedented level of support for an unprecedented crisis," World Bank Group President David Malpass said.
(PTI)
08:11
Vietnam agrees to tech transfers on Russian, US Covid-19 vaccines
Vietnam has reached agreements on technology transfers for Russian and UScoronavirus vaccines, the government said in a statement, without elaborating.
The Southeast Asian country is keen to boost its vaccine capacity and the World Health Organization said in May it was reviewing a proposal by an unidentified manufacturer in Vietnam to become an mRNA-basedCovid-19 vaccine technology hub.
Vietnam's health ministry was also in talks with Russia to produce the Sputnik VCovid-19 vaccine, media has reported.
(Reuters)
07:32
Australia's Victoria extends Covid-19 lockdown by seven days
Australia's Victoria state extended itsCovid-19 lockdown by seven days until July 27 as officials sought more time to quell an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has now reached more than 80 cases in a week.
07:31
Canada Says It Will Reopen US Border
Canada is poised to welcome back fully vaccinated travelers, including Americans, after moret than a year of strict controls at the border.
Beginning Aug. 9, citizens and permanent residents of the United States, who have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days before travel, will be allowed to enter Canada, federal government officials said Monday.
Then, if all goes well, Canada hopes to allow visitors from other countries beginning Sept. 7, a date that could change depending on conditions.
(NYT)
07:30
China reports spike in new coronavirus cases on border with Myanmar
China on Tuesday reported the highest daily tally of new confirmedCovid-19 cases since January, driven by a surge in imported infections in southwestern Yunnan province, which shares a border with Myanmar.
Mainland China recorded 65 new confirmed cases for July 19, compared with 31 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. That was the most since Jan. 30, when 92 new cases were reported.
Imported infections accounted for most of the new cases reported for July 19, with Yunnan reporting 41 new cases originating from abroad, all of whom were Chinese nationals who recently returned from Myanmar.
(Reuters)
06:58
New variant to drive next Covid-19 wave: Govt health advisor
Over 80 per cent of the new cases of Covid-19 in India have been caused due to the Delta variant which has now spread to 80 countries and the next wave will be driven by a variant to which a significant proportion of the population is susceptible, one of the government’s top health advisors has said.
US citizens can now travel to India as recommendations eased
The United States has improved the travel advisory for India, lowering it from the highest Level 4, which means no travel, to Level 3, which urges citizens to reconsider travel.
