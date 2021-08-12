Coronavirus News Live: Cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross 52 crore

India reported 38,353 new Covid cases and 497 deaths in the past 24 hours. While the number of active cases came down to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, concentration of over 50 per cent of India's new cases in one state is also raising alarm bells. Stay tuned for updates.
WHO-led trial to study three anti-inflammatory drugs for Covid-19 patients
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday a clinical trial in 52 countries would study three anti-inflammatory drugs as potential treatments for Covid-19 patients.
One number used to register 12 random people for Covid test
A 31-year-old lawyer in the city found herself at the short end of a Covid testing mix-up after her number was used to register at least 12 unrelated people for testing.
People wait in a queue to receive the vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outside a shopping mall in Mumbai
Credit: PTI Photo
Cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross 52 crore: Health ministry
The cumulative coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 52 crore-mark, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
More than 40 lakh (40,02,634) doses were administered on Wednesday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.
The ministry said 20,58,952 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,30,665 vaccine doses were given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Wednesday. (PTI)
Striking Gujarat doctors resume emergency services but stir on
The ongoing strike by resident doctors in Gujarat in support of their demands entered the eighth day on Wednesday though they decided to attend emergency services, while their agitation received backing from the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
Softening their stand, the doctors decided to resume emergency, ICU and Covid-19 services but made it clear they have not called off the strike. The Gujarat chapter of IMA, India's apex body of allopathy doctors, said its headquarters in Delhi has provided total support to the striking junior doctors and requested the state government to resolve the issue at the earliest. (PTI)
US administers 353.2 mln doses of Covid-19 vaccines
The United States has administered 353,205,544 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 409,566,315 doses, the USCenters for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 352,550,944 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 10 out of 408,325,135 doses delivered. (Reuters)