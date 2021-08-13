Coronavirus News Live: 300-bed ICU facility, telemedicine centre opened at Delhi govt Covid care centre
updated: Aug 13 2021, 07:29 ist
India reported 41,195 new Covid cases and 490 deaths in the past 24 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 52.89 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates
07:29
BBMP plays down slight spike in Covid infection among children
Though 10-15 per cent of fresh Covid cases reported in the last 20 days are children aged between one and 19, BBMP officials played down the impact of the third wave primarily targeting children.
Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at Eranamkulam General Hospital in Kochi, Thursday.
Credit: PTI Photo
06:40
300-bed ICU facility, telemedicine centre opened at Delhi govt Covid care centre
In a major upgrade of a field hospital in Delhi, a 300-bed ICU facility and a telemedicine centre were on Thursday inaugurated by Health Minister Satyendar Jain at a Covid care centre at Burari, officials said.
The Sant Nirankari Ground Covid care centre that has seen one of the highest recovery rates will be provided knowledge support by 750 physicians of the British Association for Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), his office said in a statement. (PTI)
06:40
Clotting linked with Covid vaccine very rare, new study confirms
The very rare blood clots that can be caused by the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be aggressive and deadly but is very rare, leading scientists have concluded in the findings of the first study of its kind on Thursday.
A research team led by Dr Sue Pavord of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust examined vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT).
Their paper, published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’, looked at symptoms, signs and outcomes of the first 220 UK cases of VITT and found that the overall mortality rate of those presenting to hospitals with definite or probable VITT was just over 22 per cent. (PTI)
06:36
Rise in patients with post-Covid complications in Delhi hospital
Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has witnesseda rise in patients with post-Covid complications "These cases are from 1st & 2nd waves. I'm seeing 5-6 cases daily. This indicates that we need more beds for such patients," said Dr M Wali, RML Hospital, told ANI.
WHO urges China to share raw data on early Covid cases
The WHO on Thursday urged China to share raw data from the earliest Covid-19 cases to revive the pandemic origins probe -- and release information to address the controversial lab leak theory.
