Coronavirus News Live: No new Covid deaths reported in Bengaluru in 164 days

India saw a single-day rise of 25,072 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 160 days, while active cases declined to 3,33,924. The Centre on Monday said that states and UTs received over 57 crore doses of Covid vaccines to date, with 13,34,620 doses in the pipeline. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
France's Covid-19 hospitalisations highest in 2 months
French health authorities said on Monday the number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 and those treated in intensive care units (ICU) stood at the highest levels in more than two months, as the Delta variant of the disease has put a renewed strain on the health system.
Read more
RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study
Nasal swab samples collected for RT-PCR testing are not just useful to diagnose if a patient is Covid-positive or negative but can also help in predicting the severity of the disease, according to researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.
Read more
Pentagon to mandate Covid-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved
The Pentagon said Monday that it will require service members to receive the Covid-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval.
Read more
No new Covid deaths reported in Bengaluru in 164 days
\For the first time since the start of the second wave, no new deaths or backlog deaths to Covid-19 were reported from Bengaluru Urban district in the state’s official Covid-19 bulletin on Monday.
Read more