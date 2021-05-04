Coronavirus live updates: US Covid-19 aid to India delayed due to maintenance issues

India's daily Covid-19 cases showed a slight dip with 3.6 lakh new Covid-19 infections being reported in a day on Monday, taking the total case tally to 1.99 crore. The Centre has said that cases in some states have shown signs of plateauing, while the Supreme Court has asked states to consider a lockdown. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Australia sees remote chance of jail for India travel ban offenders
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said it was "highly unlikely" travellers from COVID-ravaged India would face the maximum penalties of five years jail and a A$66,000 fine for breaking border rules as he faces pressure to overturn them.
Australia last week banned all travellers from India, including its own citizens, entering the country until May 15 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases there, and warned offenders will be prosecuted and penalised.
"I don't think it would be fair to suggest these penalties in their most extreme forms are likely to be placed anywhere, but this is a way to ensure we can prevent the virus coming back," he said. (Reuters)
The US StateDepartment of Defense has said that the final two flights of Covid-19 aid to India have been delayed at least until Wednesday due to maintenance issues.
