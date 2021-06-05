Coronavirus News Live: Jharkhand govt nod to one month's extra pay to Covid health workers

India reported 1.32 lakh new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2.85 crore, while the recovery rate crossed 93 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Jharkhand govt nod to one month's extra pay to Covid health workers
The Jharkhand government on Friday approved a number of proposals including one month's extra pay to Covid health workers and enhancement in honorarium for mid-day meal assistants.
Over 33.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Friday, total crosses 22.75 crore: Union health ministry
Teens rarely hospitalised with Covid-19 but cases can be severe
Since the start of the pandemic, very few adolescents have become ill enough with Covid-19 to be hospitalised. But of those who did, about one-third were admitted to intensive care units, and 5% required ventilators, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.
OPINION | Vaccinate, for the sake of our children
Yesterday, June 4, was the International Day of Innocent Child Victims of Aggression. While framing this Resolution, the UN probably visualised the brutal acts of aggression against children in times of war. It did not anticipate a different kind of brutality that would victimise them.
Karnataka battles acute shortage of 'black fungus' drug
Karnataka needs 75,063 Liposomal Amphotericin B vials for 1,493 patients suffering from mucormycosis ('black fungus'), while Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda has allocated only 22,460 vials to the state so far, including 9,750 vials on Friday.
