Coronavirus News Live: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 32.85 crores

A new study, shedding light on the impact of the Delta variant, said that the risk of hospitalisation from it is doubled from the Alpha variant. Meanwhile, a sublineage of the Delta variant known as AY.4 has been found to be the dominant variant in Karnataka among Covid-19 samples sequenced in June and July. India crossed 1 crore vaccinations in a day yesterday, marking a new record. Stay tuned for live updates.
India administers record 1 crore Covid shots in a day
As per the Co-Win dashboard, 1,00,64,032 doses were administered on Friday, taking the cumulative number of doses given since the vaccination drive began on January 16 to 62.17 crore.
Read more
New Delta mutation AY.4 dominant in Karnataka: Scientists
A sublineage of the Delta variant known as AY.4 has been found to be the dominant variant in Karnataka among Covid-19 samples sequenced in June and July, with researchers noting that the variant had mutated further and reentered the country.
Read more
Covid-19 not developed as bioweapon: Analysts
US intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of the coronavirus but believe China's leaders did not know about the virus before the start of the global pandemic, according to results released Friday of a review ordered by President Joe Biden.
Read more
Delta Covid variant doubles hospital risk vs Alpha: Study
The Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 doubles the risk of hospitalisation compared to the Alpha variant it has supplanted as the dominant strain worldwide, researchers reported Saturday in The Lancet.
Read more