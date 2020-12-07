Covishield will save countless lives: Poonawalla

Covishield will save countless lives: Poonawalla on applying for emergency use authorisation

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 07 2020, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 11:42 ist
Adar Poonawalla. Credit: Reuters

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which is manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine, sought emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator on Sunday.

“As promised, before the end of 2020, SII has applied for emergency use authorisation for the first made-in-India vaccine, COVISHIELD,” SII CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

Asserting that the vaccine “will save countless lives”, he thanked the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On November 28, Modi had visited the Pune facility of SII and reviewed the vaccine development programme.

The SII is producing 50 to 60  million doses and would scale it up to 100 million doses a month by January, 2021. The government has indicated that SII could make up to 300-400 million doses by July, 2021.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

Roald Dahl’s family apologizes for his anti-semitism

Roald Dahl’s family apologizes for his anti-semitism

The Lead: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on cinema

The Lead: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on cinema

New Parliament building: Bunkers to hide from farmers?

New Parliament building: Bunkers to hide from farmers?

All about colour coding of health insurance plans

All about colour coding of health insurance plans

 