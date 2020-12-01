Covishield won't be released unless it is safe for mass use: Serum Institute of India

With the Chennai vaccine trial volunteer's complaint compounding into a big issue, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) said that the vaccine will not be released for mass use unless it is safe and immunogenic.

The Chennai-based 40-year-old volunteer, a married male with two kids, has sought Rs 5 crore as compensation for the neurological complications that he developed after being administered the dose during the trials.

However, the SII has reacted with a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against the volunteer.

Read: 'Chennai volunteer's medical condition not induced by Covishield vaccine,' says Serum Institute of India

The Serum Institute has partnered with European drug manufacturer AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to produce the Covidshield vaccine in the country.

Clarifying on the Chennai case, the SII claimed that the Covishield vaccine is safe and immunogenic.

The incident with the Chennai volunteer, though highly unfortunate, was in no way induced by the vaccine, and the company is sympathetic with the volunteer's medical condition, the SII said.

“However, we would like to clarify that all the requisite regulatory and ethical processes and guidelines were followed diligently and strictly. The concerned authorities were informed and the Principal Investigator, Data and Safety Monitoring Board and the Ethics Committee independently cleared and reckoned it as a non-related issue to the vaccine trial,” the SII said in a statement.

“Post which we submitted all the reports and data related to the incident to the Drug Controller General of India. It is only after we cleared all the required processes that we continued with the trials,” it said.

“Taking into consideration the complexities and existing misnomers about vaccination and immunisation; the legal notice was sent therefore to safeguard the reputation of the company which is being unfairly maligned,” the statement reads.