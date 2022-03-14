CPM questions Centre's move to privatise HLL Lifecare in Rajya Sabha

The Centre's move to privatise HLL Lifecare Ltd and its decision not to allow the Kerala government to bid for it was raised in Rajya Sabha on Monday with CPI(M) MP John Brittas demanding that the state should be allowed to take over the Public Sector Unit on mutually agreeable terms.

In a Special Mention in Rajya Sabha, he said HLL Lifecare Ltd is the only PSU under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which played a pivotal role in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic as a nodal agency of the Government.

"It shows the necessity to continue keeping it in the public sector as the government needs such an arm in cases of health exigencies. It is equally pertinent to note that HLL Lifecare has been making profits for the last three years. It is equally pertinent to note that the Government of Kerala had played a significant role by handing over about 19 acres of land at prime locations free of cost, which would fetch several hundreds of crores now, for establishing the units of HLL Lifecare Ltd. in the State," he said.

However, Brittas said, the Centre has decided to disinvest the same and has now denied permission to the state government in participating in the strategic disinvestment of HLL Lifecare Limited.

"There are several instances of taking over of Central PSUs by the State Governments during the past years. Hence, it is highly necessary to permit the Kerala Government to purchase HLL Lifecare directly upon mutually agreeable terms," he added.

