CSC to partner IIT Delhi to empower rural students

Aimed at empowering rural students with access to quality education, Common Services Centre (CSC) has partnered with Japanese technology giant NEC Corporation and IIT Delhi.

Beginning this endeavour, CSC, NEC Corporation and IIT Delhi jointly organized a hackathon on “Digitalising rural education” on Saturday.

In the hackathon, 30 teams selected from all over the country participated in brainstorming sessions organised to develop ideas to simplify education delivery to students living in rural India. Both CSC and NEC Corporation will jointly design and develop tools and products for rural students.

“CSC’s presence in every gram panchayat will help students to have access to these tools. In addition, CSC has also opened 6000 educational academies in every development block, that aims to solve basic problems in education like the language barrier, dropout ratio etc,” CSC Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Tyagi said.