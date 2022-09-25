CUET-PG results to be declared at 4pm on Monday: UGC

CUET-PG results to be declared at 4pm on Monday: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Nearly 3.6 lakh candidates — just over 1.8 lakh male and 1.7 lakh female — had registered for CUET-PG

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 25 2022, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 17:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes will be announced on Monday, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," he tweeted.

The University Grants Commission on Sunday wrote to vice chancellors of universities opting for CUET to start the admission process.

"You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score," it said.

Nearly 3.6 lakh candidates — just over 1.8 lakh male and 1.7 lakh female — had registered for CUET-PG. The exam had recorded over 55 per cent attendance.

Among the universities, BHU (3.5 lakh) received the maximum number of applications, followed by JNU with 2.3 lakh applications.

