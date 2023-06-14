Cyclone Biparjoy: Do's and don'ts to stay safe

As Cyclone Biparjoy barrels towards the Kutch coast in Gujarat, the government said they have so far evacuated around 50,000 people living near the sea in eight districts of the state.

The powerful cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port on the evening of June 15, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone has “extensive damaging potential” and is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most, IMD said.

The cyclone is likely to hit the shore near Jakhau port between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan with sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph on Thursday evening (June 15).

Also read | Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

The met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in coastal parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region, especially in the districts of Kutch, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka.

After it makes landfall and weakens, Biparjoy is likely to remain north-eastward and is expected to move towards extreme south Rajasthan. It is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain in north Gujarat between June 15-17.

The National Disaster Management Authority has largely divided the do's and don'ts regarding the cyclone into 4 parts from before the cyclone season till the cyclone has passed the region.

The actions that need to be taken in the event of a cyclone threat can broadly be divided into four categories:

When your area is under cyclone warning

Get away from low-lying areas close to the coast

Leave early before your way to high ground or shelter gets flooded

Board up glass windows or put storm shutters in place.

Have strong support for outside doors.

Paste paper strips on glasses to prevent splinters.

Get extra ready-to-eat food and store extra drinking water.

In case of evacuation, move valuable articles to upper floors to minimize flood damage.

Ensure that your hurricane lantern, torches or other emergency lights are in working condition.

Be sure that a window and door can be opened only on the side opposite to the one facing the wind.

Switch off the electrical mains in your house.

During cyclone

Do not go out even when the winds appear to calm down, and wait for an official announcement of the cyclone getting over.

During Evacuation

Keep essential items like medicines, food, water to last a few days.

Head for the proper shelter or evacuation points indicated for your area.

At the shelter follow instructions of the person in charge.

Post-cyclone measures

Stay in the shelter until you are told to leave

Get inoculated against diseases immediately.

Strictly avoid any loose and dangling wires from lamp posts.

Clear debris from your premises immediately.

(With PTI inputs)