Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Deep depression in Arabian Sea likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in 24 hours

A low-pressure area in Arabian Sea has formed into a cyclonic storm that may hit the North Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts. According to the forecast made by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm may hit North Maharashtra-Gujarat coast by June 3. The Maharashtra government is gearing up to face Nigarsa and has beefed up measures along the coastal Konkan belt in wake of an approaching cyclone. Stay tuned for live updates.
Massive preparations underway to tackle Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai
Massive preparations and coordination meetings are underway in the Mumbai metropolitan region with India's financial capital hours away from its worst-ever cyclonic impact.
The Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall on Wednesday with wind speed over 105 to 110 kmph.
Read more
According to IMD, Nisarga is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next six hours and further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 12 hours.
It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next few hours, recurve north-northeastwards thereafter and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of 03rd June as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, according to IMD.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair Cabinet meeting at 3 pm to review the COVID-19 situation and preparations ahead of Cyclone Nisarga.
Cyclone Nisarga will be first big cyclone to hit Mumbai
The cyclone is expected to make a landfall in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region,particularly the Palghar district, that comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
According to IMD records, in the last over a century's time, Mumbai and its suburbs, have not experienced such a cyclone.
Read more
HM Amit Shah assures Vijay Rupani, Uddhav Thackeray help to deal with cyclone; reviews preparations
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the preparations in Gujarat and Maharashtra for an impending cyclone and assured the chief ministers of the two western states all possible central help to deal with any situation arising out of it.
Read more
Cyclones and their naming system
Aila, Maya, Nargis, Nilofer might sound like the names of people, but they are, in fact, names of lethal cyclones that brought in massive destruction and loss of lives in the regions adjacent to the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The naming of cyclones might seem insensitive or juvenile, but the practice of naming cyclones dates back several centuries when cyclones were usually named after Roman Catholic saints. Although cyclones are primarily named to distinguish one cyclone from another, the naming system has always had a pattern to it.
Read more
The nearly 260 km patch between Raigad and Daman has one of the highest population densities in the country. Apart from Mumbai, it also has satellites cities like Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Ambernath.
The depression will intensify into a deep depression --- the third and fourth stage of any cyclone formation --- by this evening. It will intensify into a cyclonic storm by June 2, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.
The depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, and will have an impact on Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.
Maharashtra govt prepares for cyclone Nisarga likely to hit on June 3
Meanwhile, on Monday, drizzles were reported from various parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region.
"We have taken all measures. I appeal to fishermen not to venture into the sea," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
Read more
"A low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto midtropospheric levels. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central adjoining south-east Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near North Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by 3 June," the RMC-IMD said.
The cyclone system, Nisarga, is the second big cyclone in a fortnight's time, after Amphan, that rose from Bay of Bengal and had hit the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha besides neighbouring Bangladesh - leaving a massive trail of destruction.
A low-pressure area in Arabian Sea has formed into a cyclonic storm that may hit the North Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts. According to the forecast made by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm may hit North Maharashtra-Gujarat coast by June 3. The Maharashtra government is gearing up to face Nigarsa and has beefed up measures along the coastal Konkan belt in wake of an approaching cyclone.
Hello readers, welcome to our live coverage of Cyclone Nisarga which is likelt to make a landfall on Maharashtra-Gujarat coast on June 3. Stay tuned for key updates.