Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Section 144 in Mumbai as severe cyclonic storm nears coast; landfall expected in 3 hours

Cyclone Nisarga has intensified into severe cyclonic storm and it is likely to make landfall in Maharashtra's Alibaug on Wednesday afternoon, at a sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph, says IMD. Several trains have been diverted or rescheduled in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga. Even GVK MIAL that manages the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be operating a total of 19 flights which include 11 departures and eight arrivals on June 3. There could be changes to the schedule and passengers are requested to check the schedule with their respective airline before leaving for the airport. The Maharashtra government is gearing up to face Nisarga and has beefed up measures along the coastal Konkan belt in wake of an approaching cyclone. Stay tuned for live updates.