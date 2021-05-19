Cyclone Tauktae Live: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu to review situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu today to personally review the situation there and the damage wrought by cyclone Tauktae. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani discussed the impact of the cyclone. Over 20
Children play volleyball on a waterlogged street after heavy rain due to cyclone Tauktae in Nalasopara. Credit: PTI Photo.
Cyclone Tauktae leaves 11 dead in Maharashtra
The Cyclone Tauktae-related deaths in Maharashtra climbed to the 11 even as one of the worst-ever cyclones to hit India's west coast left a trail of destruction.
PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu to review situation after cyclone Tauktae
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to personally review the situation there and the damage wrought by cyclone Tauktae, government sources said.
Maharashtra, Gujarat CMs discuss impact of cyclone Tauktae
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani on Tuesday discussed the impact of cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in the neighbouring state late in the night a day earlier.
Cyclone Tauktae weakens into a depression