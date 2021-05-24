Cyclone Yaas: Paradip Port Trust fully prepared, says govt

As the Cyclonic storm Yaas is expected to trigger heavy downpour accompanied by high velocity wind in the locality, "Paradip Port Trust (PPT) Administration is fully geared up to meet any eventuality”, said Vinit Kumar, Chairman, PPT during a video conference.

The drains in the locality have been cleared on a war footing in order to avoid water-logging. Four teams of PPT with chain saws and payloader are ready to function round the clock during the cyclone to clear the roads due to possible uprooting of trees, said a statement from PPT.

As precautionary measures, no inward movement of ships has been permitted from 10 pm of May 23, 2021. Currently, the Port has planned only outward movement of ships which is expected to be completed by 12 pm of May 24, 2021. All operations will be wound up and the Port is being cleared of all personnel by morning of May 25. All vessels at Paradip Anchorage have been asked to pick up anchor and move to sea.

All Coast Guard Vessels and DCI Dredger XX inside the harbour have also been instructed to move out to sea. DCI dredger Aquarius, DCI dredger XVIII, DCI dredger Ganga and both the OSL cutter dredgers in North basin will be secured properly for extreme heavy weather. Other crafts and Tugs which are going to stay inside harbour will be manned round the clock for attending their moorings with main engines, ready for operation at any time.

Equipment and Machineries at Under Construction areas will be secured. Unloaders at PPL and IFFCO berths are to be securely fastened. Loaders at MCHP, IOHP, JSW and EBTPL berths, Harbour mobile Cranes at all berths including PICT berth will also be secured. Loading Arms, Gangway at North Oil Jetty & South Oil Jetty will be secured, said the statement.

Tankers from SPM have already been cast off after flushing of pipelines. A Control Room is functioning round the clock at Gate No. 4 from early May 24, till the cyclone passes and normalcy is restored. A medical team along with an ambulance will be available to meet any medical emergencies.

Five Cyclone shelters have been activated, where around 2,000 people from local slums and low-lying areas will be accommodated with proper social distancing norms. They will be provided with dry ration, cooked food items, drinking water, face masks and sanitizers. The cyclone shelters will also be equipped with gensets for uninterrupted electric supply, said the statement.