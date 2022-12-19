Dalai Lama says he prefers India, no point in returning to China

Dalai Lama says he prefers India

He added that Kangra, Pandit Nehru's choice, would be his permanent residence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 19 2022, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 12:49 ist
Dalai Lama. Credit: PTI Photo

The Dalai Lama on Monday said that he prefers India and that there is no point in returning to China. 

More to follow...

Dalai Lama
India News
Himachal Pradesh

