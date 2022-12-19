Dalai Lama says he prefers India, no point in returning to China

The Dalai Lama on Monday said that he prefers India and that there is no point in returning to China.
He added that Kangra, Pandit Nehru's choice, would be his permanent residence.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns
Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup
Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win
The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India
Love, longing and belonging
Kings and temples of power
Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business
DH Toon | The real game
A formidable fort sans the roar