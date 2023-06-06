Darknet-based drug cartel busted with largest LSD seizure, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday claimed to have busted a pan-India drugs trafficking network, operating through the dark web, with the "largest ever" seizure of LSD.
LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a synthetic chemical based-drug and is categorised as a hallucinogen.
Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the the onion router (ToR) to stay away from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out
What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset
Apple unveils ‘Vision Pro’ mixed reality headgear
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti
'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy
Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball
Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage