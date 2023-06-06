Darknet-based drug cartel busted with largest LSD seizure, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday claimed to have busted a pan-India drugs trafficking network, operating through the dark web, with the "largest ever" seizure of LSD.

LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a synthetic chemical based-drug and is categorised as a hallucinogen.

Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the the onion router (ToR) to stay away from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies.