Darshans continue in Tirumala temple despite rising Covid-19 cases

Fears are rising that the famous Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati could become a Covid-19 hotspot, as at least 179 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employees have tested positive till now, including about 20 priests and several temple kitchen workers.

The TTD board’s decision to keep the temple open has baffled many considering the fact that Tirupati town, the gateway to Tirumala, has over 2,000 Covid-19 cases and is in lockdown till 5 August.

Srisailam, another popular temple in Andhra Pradesh, has been closed for over a week now for pilgrims after five temple staff tested positive.

Devotees are still visiting Tirumala, though in fewer numbers compared to last month, when darshans resumed on June 11. While the TTD is offering 9,000 tokens daily online for the Rs 300 entry, officials said that less than 6,000 devotees are appearing for darshan now at the sacred hill, which received about 70,000 pilgrims on average every day before Covid-19 hit.

The BJP, Hindu organisations, and former temple administrators are mystified with the TTD board for letting darshans continue in the midst of a severe pandemic.

“Several priests are affected by Covid-19, which makes daily elaborate ceremonies difficult. If darshans are continued, the temple could become a coronavirus hotspot, harming Tirumala’s glorious reputation globally,” said Bhanu Prakash Reddy, secretary, Andhra Pradesh BJP, and a former TTD board member.

On behalf of his party, Reddy wrote to CM Jaganmohan Reddy appealing for temporary closure of Tirumala and other temples in the state for public darshan.

A senior health official of Chittoor district, where Tirumala-Tirupati are located, said that darshans should be halted for a few weeks in public health interest. TTD employees DH spoke to also felt

the same.

IYR Krishna Rao, former Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh, who served as the temple’s executive officer earlier, criticised TTD for “disregarding public

safety”.

“The temple attracts pilgrims in multitudes and thus could become a source of disease spread. Why unnecessarily allow darshans at this point of time? It is baffling why TTD is letting it become an issue,” Rao told DH.

Last week, TTD board chairman Y V Subba Reddy said “that no devotees who came for Srivari darshan have been reported as Covid-19 positive so far”.

But district health officials told DH that tests are being conducted randomly, on only 100 pilgrims daily, while admitting the chances of undetected Covid-19 cases.

The chairman, however, stated that darshans will continue at Tirumala in limited numbers, guaranteeing Covid-19 precautions.

Speaking to DH on Saturday, a top TTD official stated the darshans are open in accordance with the Centre’s Covid-19 guidelines.

“Even if the temple is made virus proof, pilgrims could possibly contract Covid-19 at some time of their journey involving unavoidable interactions,” said Prof DAR Subrahmanyam, treasurer, Bharathiya Dharma Parirakshana Vedika, an NGO working for revival of Hindu dharmic traditions and temples.

“Suspension of darshans for some time would be in the best service of the Lord and his followers,” said Subrahmanyam.