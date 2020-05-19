Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa, asks Muslims to offer Eid prayers at home

Offer Eid prayer at home, fatwa by Darul Uloom Deoband

PTI
PTI, Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh),
  • May 19 2020, 11:54 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 11:54 ist

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a fatwa asking Muslims to offer their Eid prayers this time at home, instead of congregating at mosques.

The directive comes amid a nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Despite the relaxations announced in the lockdown, religious and other large gatherings are still banned.

The fatwa was issued in response to a query put to the seminary, its spokesman Ashraf Usmani told PTI.

The fatwa said the Eid namaz can be offered in the same manner that the Friday prayers are now being read at home.

It said not holding the namaz in the usual manner is pardonable in circumstances such as these.

