DDC poll verdict befitting reply against abrogation of Article 370: Omar, Mehbooba

As People’s Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration (PAGD) headed for victory in DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti termed the verdict as BJP government’s decision to abrogate specials status of the erstwhile state under Article 370.

“People from Jammu as well as Kashmir have extended complete support to the Gupkar Alliance and endorsed its plan seeking restoration of J&K’s special status by giving a befitting reply to the BJP in the DDC polls,” Omar, who is vice president of National Conference (NC) told reporters.

Commenting on the PAGD’s victory, Mehbooba Mufti, who is president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), tweeted: “Today’s DDC results have made it clear that people of J&K voted en masse for JKPAGD thus rejecting the unconstitutional decision to abrogate Article 370. They have overwhelmingly supported JKPAGD which stands for restoration of J&Ks special status (sic).”

In another tweet she said, “GOI left no stone unturned to create hurdles for us. Beginning with Waheed Ur Rehman’s arrest a day after he filed his DDC nominations, restricting our movement & not allowing us to campaign… I was illegally detained thrice over the course of a fortnight. PAGD candidates were locked up in a government building while others barred from canvassing. Despite all these obstacles, PAGD emerged as winners.”

The PAGD is an alliance of arch rivals, NC and PDP, besides five other parties which was formed on October 15 to work towards restoring the special status of J&K which was revoked last August.