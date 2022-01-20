Deaths significantly less in third Covid wave in comparison to second wave: Govt

Deaths significantly less in 3rd Covid wave: Centre

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 20 2022, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 18:11 ist

Deaths are significantly less in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in comparison to the second wave, and the current surge is not witnessing an increase in severe illness or death following high vaccination uptake, the government said on Thursday.

It said that 94 per cent of India's adults have been administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine, while 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

For the 15-18 years age group, the government said 52 per cent have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Eleven states and union territories have more than 50,000 active Covid-19 cases and 515 districts are reporting a weekly case positivity of over five per cent, it said.

On the Covid situation in Delhi, it said bed occupancy or hospitalisation is significantly lower in the third Covid wave as compared to the second wave.

In Delhi, upper respiratory tract infection is a common symptom among those in 11-18 years, while around 99 per cent of adult Covid patients have common symptoms of fever, cough, irritation in the throat, the government said. 

