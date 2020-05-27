Deccan Herald E-paper: May 27, 2020 Edition

Dear Reader,
We know that you rely on your trusted newspaper Deccan Herald for credible and accurate information every day. In the time of lockdown, if you haven’t received a copy of your newspaper, don’t worry, Deccan Herald has got your back.
Read the e-paper here: http://www.deccanheraldepaper.com
COVID lockdown: ‘Reverse trafficking’ of child labour
Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM
'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'
'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'
Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities
‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’