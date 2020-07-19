Defectors should be banned from holding office: Sibal

Defectors should be banned from holding public office for 5 years, fighting next poll: Kapil Sibal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2020, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 11:38 ist
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal. Credit: PTI

Amid the political firestorm in Rajasthan following Sachin Pilot's rebellion, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday called for amending the anti-defection law to ban all defectors from holding public office for five years and fighting the next election.

Sibal also said that the "antibodies" against the "virus of corrupt means" to topple elected governments lie in amending the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law).

His attack comes in the wake of Pilot's open rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government, which has been on shaky ground since, with at least 18 legislators backing the rebel leader.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the state Congress chief earlier this week.

For latest updates on the Rajathan Political Crisis, click here

The Congress has accused the BJP of making efforts to topple the Gehlot government by indulging in horse-trading.

"Need for Vaccine: Virus of 'corrupt means' to topple elected governments has spread through a 'Wuhan like facility' in Delhi," Sibal tweeted, in an apparent swipe at the BJP.

"Its 'antibodies' lie in amending the Tenth Schedule. Ban all defectors from: Holding public office for five years, fighting the next election," he said.

 

Taking a swipe at Pilot over his claim that he is not joining the BJP, Sibal on Thursday had asked what happens to his "ghar wapsi" and whether Rajasthan's dissident legislators are vacationing in Haryana under the "watchful eye" of the saffron party.

In the house of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including the 19 dissidents who have been issued notices of disqualification by the speaker and they have challenged them in the high court.

The Congress has maintained the claim that the Gehlot government has the support of 109 MLAs, including the two BTP MLAs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
Sachin Pilot
Kapil Sibal
Elections
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

Old won’t go, young won’t stay

Old won’t go, young won’t stay

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

 