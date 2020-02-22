Kejriwal, Sisodia dropped from Melania's school event

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia's names dropped from Melania Trump's school visit event

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 22 2020, 12:35pm ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2020, 12:35pm ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Names of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia dropped from the school event where Melania Trump is scheduled to visit. Delhi Govt Sources claim both were to attend the programme since the school comes under Delhi government.

 

More details awaited...

Arvind Kejriwal
Manish Sisodia
AAP
Delhi
Melania Trump
Donald Trump
