Kejriwal rejects appointment of officials facing probe

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal rejects appointment of Education Department officials mired in vigilance inquiries

The CM deliberated with officials on several matters related to appointments in the second meet of the National Capital Civil Service Authority.

  • Jun 29 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 15:23 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday rejected the appointment of some officials in the Education Department citing ongoing vigilance inquiries against them, officials said.

In another matter, there was a proposal to remove some "good" officials from the Education Department, but the CM objected to it and stopped it from getting passed, they said.

