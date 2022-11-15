Cops bust Ola electric scooty scam that duped 1,000

Delhi cops bust pan-India Ola electric scooty scam that duped 1,000 people; 20 arrested

Suspects were arrested in raids in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Patna

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 15 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 14:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Delhi Police have busted a pan-India Ola electric scooty scam and arrested 20 persons in connection with the same.

According to a senior police official, the Outer-North district's Cyber Crime police team arrested the 20 accused during a combination of raids in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Patna.

The accused had duped more than 1,000 victims to the tune of crores on the pretext of Ola electric scooty bookings as well as dealership, the official added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ola Electric
Ola
scam
India News

What's Brewing

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about Superstar Krishna

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about Superstar Krishna

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

Computer graveyards and museums

Computer graveyards and museums

Moon launch looms as NASA reviews hurricane damage

Moon launch looms as NASA reviews hurricane damage

 