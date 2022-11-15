Delhi cops bust pan-India Ola electric scooty scam that duped 1,000 people; 20 arrested

The Delhi Police have busted a pan-India Ola electric scooty scam and arrested 20 persons in connection with the same.

According to a senior police official, the Outer-North district's Cyber Crime police team arrested the 20 accused during a combination of raids in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Patna.

The accused had duped more than 1,000 victims to the tune of crores on the pretext of Ola electric scooty bookings as well as dealership, the official added.