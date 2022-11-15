Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in PMLA case

Delhi court grants bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

Special Judge Shailendra Malik granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of like amount

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 15 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 16:44 ist
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. 

Special Judge Shailendra Malik granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of like amount.

The judge had on August 31 taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. 

The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jacqueline Fernandez
PMLA

What's Brewing

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about Superstar Krishna

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about Superstar Krishna

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

 