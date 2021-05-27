HC to hear plea to restrain Sushil Kumar 'media trial'

Delhi HC agrees to hear plea to restrain 'media trial' of wrestler Sushil Kumar

The plea has been moved by a law student alleging that Kumar's career and reputation has been damaged by the media's reporting

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 15:43 ist
Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

A plea to restrain the media from 'sensationalising' the trial of wrestler and Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar in connection with the death of a 23-year old man, and seeking rules for reporting criminal cases was mentioned on Thursday before the Delhi High Court which agreed to hear it on May 28.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh which allowed it to be listed for hearing on Friday.

Also Read | Wrestler Sushil Kumar spends birthday in police lockup

The plea has been moved by a law student alleging that Kumar's career and reputation has been damaged by the media's reporting of the case against him in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of the 23-year-old wrestler.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sushil Kumar
Wrestling
Delhi High Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 