Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging AAP govt's proposal

The Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the AAP government's proposal to make metro ride free for women.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to entertain the plea, saying there is no substance in it and imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner.

The court also rejected the prayer in the petition seeking a reduction of fares and to make 15 slabs of the ticket price instead of existing six.

"Fixation of fares is a statutory provision and it depends on several factors including cost which cannot be determined in a PIL," the bench said.