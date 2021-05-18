Delhi HC junks PIL for info on foreign firms' plans on vaccine sale; slaps Rs 10,000 cost

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed with Rs 10,000 cost a plea for information on foreign pharma companies' move to sell their Covid-19 vaccines here, saying it has become a fashion in Delhi to convert any idea into a PIL.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said such information and details can be sought under RTI Act, saying for every problem, a writ petition or PIL was not the solution.

"We are dismissing the petition with cost of Rs 10,000 to be deposited in favour of the legal aid services," the bench said.

A lawyer filed the plea seeking liberalisation of use of foreign vaccines here. The plea asked the court to direct the Centre and Delhi government to change the existing policies with regard to import, licensing and approval mechanism for foreign vaccines.