Delhi High Court notice to CBI over Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking an interim bail, citing medical grounds for his wife's health.
The court issued a notice to the CBI in this matter.
The CBI and the ED had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and for laundering the money so generated.
More details are awaited.
