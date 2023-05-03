Delhi HC notice to CBI over Sisodia's interim bail plea

Delhi High Court notice to CBI over Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea

Sisodia sought the interim bail citing medical grounds for his wife's health

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2023, 11:11 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 11:11 ist
Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking an interim bail, citing medical grounds for his wife's health.

The court issued a notice to the CBI in this matter.

The CBI and the ED had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and for laundering the money so generated.

More details are awaited. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manish Sisodia
CBI
India News
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

 