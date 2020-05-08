Delhi Minorities Commission chief moves HC for anticipatory bail in sedition case

Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan on Friday approached the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in sedition case lodged against him.

The plea was mentioned for an urgent hearing and it has been allowed to be listed on May 12, his advocate Vrinda Grover said.

Khan on April 28 published a post having alleged seditious and hateful comments through his official page on social media.

Based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell on May 2 lodged an FIR against Khan under Sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged offences of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

Khan sought anticipatory bail on the ground that he is a public servant and a senior citizen aged 72 years, who suffers from heart disease and hypertension and is highly susceptible to COVID-19 infection which can have fatal consequences for a person of his age and health condition.