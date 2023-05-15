Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata to be designated as cultural hubs

The Assi Ghat in Varanasi, Red Fort in Delhi and the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata will be designated as cultural centres.

The Union culture ministry will declare five cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata— as regional cultural centres through five MoUs.

Several locations in these cities will be declared cultural spaces and collaborations with international bodies and other domestic players and a creator’s economy will be created based on the idea of the temple economy, said officials of the ministry.

Also Read: ASI takes a 3D peek at Karnataka heritage

Last week, the ministry announced that during the inauguration of the International Museums Expo, five MoUs would be signed. Ministry officials said that this is a culmination of the prime minister’s declaration during a speech at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial in 2020 that these cities will be made cultural hubs.

The government will hold routine programmes at these sites for cultural awareness. For instance, in Varanasi, the idea is to develop ghats keeping in mind the religious essence of the city. A plan to hold activities on the Ganga or hold events in tune with the lunar calendar at Assi Ghat is in the pipeline.

Similarly, in Delhi, the ministry could develop activity-based areas at the Red Fort with the help of the Archaeological Survey of India.

In Kolkata, the Brigade Parade Ground, also known as Maidaan, situated next to the iconic Writers’ Building, will be developed. In Mumbai, the ministry will focus on semi-urban areas.

A ministry official said they will draw inspiration from the temple economy from the Chola period. “Tangible or intangible artefacts or art forms, across a range of domains, will find space in these hubs...,” the official said.