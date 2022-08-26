Delhi News Live: Himanta lashes out at Kejriwal for commenting on amalgamation of schools

Himanta lashes out at Kejriwal for commenting on amalgamation of schools
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday lashed out at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over the amalgamation of schools, asking him to "do his homework" before commenting.
"Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji-as usual you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Education Minister till now, please note, the Assam government has established/taken over 8,610 new schools," he tweeted.
The Aam Aadmi Party chief had earlier tweeted that closure of schools is not a solution and there was a need for opening more schools across the country. - PTI.
