Delhi Police to provide security to BJP leader Bagga

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 07 2022, 14:39 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 14:40 ist

In the wake of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga expressing fear about his safety, the Delhi Police on Saturday said it will make necessary security arrangements for him.

On Friday, the Punjab Police arrested Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri, but the city police here brought him back to the capital from Haryana, saying its Punjab counterpart did not inform it about the arrest.

"Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety and security. We will do necessary security arrangements," a senior officer said.

The Delhi Police had on Friday registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father Pritpal Singh Bagga that "some people" came over to his house at around 8 am and took away his son.

Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. He was produced before a magistrate late on Friday, according to the Delhi Police officials.

Pritpal Bagga told PTI that his son, accompanied by his friends and supporters, returned home around 1 am.

