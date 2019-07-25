Delhi should be spelt as 'Dilli': Vijay Goel

BJP leader Vijay Goel demanded on Wednesday that the name of the national capital be spelt 'Dilli' in English instead of 'Delhi'.

The Rajya Sabha MP was speaking during the question hour of the ongoing budget session.

In response to Goel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said after receiving any such proposal, his ministry would forward it to the department concerned and a decision would be taken on the response received thereto.

He said though the etymology of Delhi is uncertain, popular beliefs point out that the name Delhi originated from Raja Dillu, a king of the Mauryan Dynasty who named the city after himself and ruled in the first century BC.

Some historians believe that the name Delhi is derived from the word 'Dehleej' as Delhi serves as the gateway to the great Indo-Gangetic Plain.

The leader said the name of the national capital should have its origin in the city's culture and history, and that the word Delhi does not carry any such character.

Many people are anyway confused about the name as some call Delhi, while some say it 'Dilli', he said.

Goel said demands for naming the city as Indraprastha or Hastinapura have been raised earlier and at this point of time he does not propose to name the city, but urged that at least the name Delhi should be correctly spelt.

He cited other instances where notable Indian cities were officially renamed by legislations, and said he would reach out to other parties as well to discuss the matter and thereafter would send a proposal in this regard to the Home Ministry.