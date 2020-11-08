Delhi University announces 5th cut off list

Delhi University announces 5th cut off list

While admissions for popular courses in many colleges are already closed, there was a dip of 1-3 per cent in the cut off list for the remaining courses

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 08 2020, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 01:14 ist
Delhi University. Credit: AFP File Photo

 Delhi University on Saturday announced its fifth cut off list for admissions to undergraduate courses, with over 65,000 out of 70,000 seats filled so far.

While admissions for popular courses in many colleges are already closed, there was a dip of 1-3 per cent in the cut off list for the remaining courses.

"The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the fifth admission cut off list are advised to take admissions from November 9," a varsity official said.

"There have been 65,393 admissions so far under the fourth cut off list. Final data about number of students who have paid fee will be available by Monday," the official added.

As per the fifth cut-off list announced on Saturday, majority arts and science courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip in cut off for certain commerce courses.

This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Delhi University

What's Brewing

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

 