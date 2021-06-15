Delta plus a variant of interest, not concern, says Niti Aayog's V K Paul

The newly reported Delta plus strain of SARS-CoV-2 is only a “variant of interest” at the moment and not a “variant of concern” because not much is known about its transmissibility and virulence, Niti Aayog member Vinod Paul said on Tuesday.

"This is a variant of interest that has not yet been classified as a variant of concern. A VOC is that in which we have understood the adverse consequences to humanity in terms of increased transmissibility and severity. This is not known yet about the Delta plus variant,” Paul said.

“Scientifically the effect and change of Delta plus has to be watched through our INSACOG system. This has to be detected and we have to see its presence in the country.”

Read more: New Covid-19 variant 'Delta plus' identified; is it a concern for India?

The Delta plus or AY.1 is a new variant of the rapidly evolving virus, which has acquired a new mutation known as K417N that may allow the pathogen to dodge a new class of Covid-19 medicines called monoclonal antibodies.

As of now, most of the 60 plus sequences of such a strain in a global database are from the USA and European nations with India and Nepal contributing a handful. As per the genomic data at the INSACOG, there are eight such cases in India.

Paul said while INSACOG would keep a watch on the new strain, there is no way one could shoot the variants away. "What we need to do is to focus on our own behaviour, not give opportunities for the virus to spread, prevent crowding and parties, and wear masks. If we break the chain of transmission, then less variants will be formed,” he said.