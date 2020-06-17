Demand for Indian Railways' COVID-19 isolation train coaches increases

With COVID-19 cases rising across the country, the Indian Railways has received requests from various states to supply around 960 isolation coaches to treat patients.

The Indian Railways is working on deploy 503 coaches in Delhi which is highest while Uttar Pradesh sought 372 coaches, Telangana asked for 60, Andhra Pradesh has requested 20, and Madhya Pradesh sought 5 coaches.

All the coaches will be deployed at railway stations as per the requests from the states, says an official from railways.



In Delhi isolation coaches, which are also called COVID Care coaches, deployed in 8 railway stations. Entire Anand Vihar railway station reserved for the deployment of isolation coaches with 267 bogies in all the seven platform. The coaches also deployed at other railway stations in Delhi including Safdarjung, Shakur Bhasti, Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Cantonment, and Adarsha Nagar. The Indian Railway converted 5231 non AC sleeper and general coaches as COVID coaches to supplement hospital isolation beds. The railways also identified 215 major stations across the country for its deployment and asked the states to utilise it to treat mild and very mild COVID-19 patient treatment. Since no states have come forward to utilise it, the Railway Board has decided to convert around 3,100 coaches as normal and deploy it for Shramik Special trains as there is a huge demand for non-AC coaches. However around 2131 coaches will remain as isolation coaches and will be given to states as and when they demand, said an official in the railways. Each coach can accommodate 16 patients. To prevent heating inside coaches due to summer, the railways have provided insulation on the roof of coaches. The railways redesigned the non AC coaches by removing middle berths, two toilets in each coach have converting int bathrooms, making provision of hand showers, and provision of bucket and mugs in each bathroom. The railways provided 220V electric points in the compartment for medical appliances.