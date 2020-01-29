Developed nations not acting on reducing carbon emissions: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it is the responsibility of developed nations to reduce annual carbon emissions first but no action is being taken by them.

Speaking at the 20th edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) held here, the minister said since 1990, "the world has reduced annual carbon emissions only by half per cent and a lot needs to be done."

WSDS 2020 is a three-day flagship event organised by TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute), being held at the India Habitat Centre from January 29-31 that will focus on 2030 sustainable development goals.