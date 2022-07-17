DH Evening Brief: Stage set for Parliament's Monsoon Session; Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

The government and Opposition are sharpening their armoury ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session starting Monday with both sides all set to lock horns over a variety of issues including the controversial Agnipath scheme, unemployment and misuse of central agencies.
Historians say 'aggressive lions' lack Ashokan essence
Animated or aggressive? Debate over the emblem atop the new Parliament building rages with several historians dismayed that the essence of the original "protective" Ashokan lions has been effaced while others say the differences are minuscule and no two pieces of art can be identical.
Presidential polls on Monday, Murmu has definite edge
Around 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs on Monday will vote on choose the next President of India with the ruling NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu all set to romp home comfortably after parties holding around 60 per cent of votes in the electoral college pledging support to her over her rival Yashwant Sinha.
Why is the media obsessed with trolling me: Lalit Modi
Lalit Modi, credited with making Indian cricket a billion-dollar industry by successfully launching the Indian Premier League, has slammed those trolling him for his friendship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.
In July 2022 , the BJP-led union government kicked up a storm, when the Sarnath Lions, the National Emblem, on the new parliament building, were perceived to be "aggressive" in contrast to the Ashoka's Lion Capital.
But, this is not the first and only time the government courted controversy over a national symbol. In December 2021, to ensure the success of an initiative called 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Flag in Every Home), the government amended the Flag Code of India allowing the tricolour to be made by machines and in polyester. What does this mean for khadi, the fabric that is inexplicably linked with the Indian independence movement?
Customers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on pre-packed, labelled food items like atta, paneer and curd, besides hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000 from Monday with the GST Council's decision coming into force.
Indian carriers face tough time as employees' anger over low salaries well up
Indian carriers which were looking forward to sunny days with the receding of Covid-19 pandemic have hit serious turbulence, as they are now faced with an issue they left unaddressed in the past two years – employees’ disaffection over low pay.
The government and Opposition are sharpening their armoury ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session starting Monday with both sides all set to lock horns over a variety of issues including the controversial Agnipath scheme, unemployment and misuse of central agencies.
KCR claims cloudbursts a conspiracy by other countries
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that cloudbursts in some parts of India could be the result of a conspiracy by some countries.
Margaret Alva is Opposition's pick for Vice President
The Opposition candidate for Vice Presidential elections to be held in August is Margaret Alva. Alva has served multiple terms as governor of Rajasthan, Goa and Uttarakhand.
Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India
From Monday, you'll pay GST on these products
Customers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on pre-packed, labelled food items like atta, paneer and curd, besides hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000 from Monday with the GST Council's decision coming into force.
