DH Evening Brief: India slams US report on religious freedom; Kashmiri Pandits continue to flee J&K amid targeted killings
updated: Jun 03 2022, 17:58 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
'Vote bank politics in international relations': India slams US report on religious freedom
India's foreign ministry on Friday responded to criticism from the US regarding religious freedom saying that the country values religious freedom and human rights and that it had noted the "ill-informed comments by senior USofficials".
Rajya Sabha not a 'last gift' of the Gandhis to loyalists
The trouble for the Congress Rajya Sabha candidates has begun surfacing in Rajasthan, Haryana and even Maharashtra. In Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Tribal Party has announced that its two legislators would be boycotting the Rajya Sabha polls.
High in pesticides, many countries send back Indian tea
Both international and domestic buyers have rejected a series of tea consignments due to the presence of pesticides and chemicals beyond permissible limits, Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA) chairman Anshuman Kanoria said on Friday.
Hijab-clad students of University College demand 'justice', give ultimatum of 2 days
Mangalore University Students Coordination Committee (Vidyarthi Samanvaya Samithi) has demanded Mangalore University and the constituent college of Mangalore University,University Collegeto give "justice" to the students who have been denied permission to attend classes wearing headscarves at University College in Mangaluru.
Govt employees protest for second day, seek transfer from Kashmir
A group of government employees, mostly teachers, staged a sit-in here for the second day on Friday to press for their transfer from Kashmir to their home districts in the Jammu region following a string of targeted killings by terrorists in Kashmir.
Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10%, pauses hiring
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the electric carmaker needed to cut staff by around 10 per cent, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.
