DH Evening Brief: Azad's exit from Cong brings J&K's frozen politics into focus; 'Khokha' vs 'dhokha' in AAP & BJP's fight in Assembly
DH Evening Brief: Azad's exit from Cong brings J&K's frozen politics into focus; 'Khokha' vs 'dhokha' in AAP & BJP's fight in Assembly
updated: Aug 26 2022, 18:43 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Ghulam Nabi Azad's sudden exit from Congress brings J&K's frozen politics into focus
The sudden decision of former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad toquit the Congress, and his scalding attack on Rahul Gandhi, has shifted the focus of Jammu and Kashmir’s frozen politics, as well as that of fissures within the party, onto the veteran Congress leader. Read more
'Khokha-khokha' vs 'dhokha-dhokha': AAP, BJP fight it out in Delhi Assembly
The Delhi Assembly special session on Friday witnessed stormy scenes with the ruling AAP shouting "khokha-khokha", accusing the BJP of trying to buy its MLAs, and the opposition hitting back with "dhokha-dhokha", referring to the alleged liquor scam. Read more
Quran does not say mosque needed in every nook and corner: Kerala HC
The Kerala High Court on Friday denied permission to construct a mosque in a locality that has many mosques, observing that the state already has a large number of religious structures and their ratio to the population is very high. Read more
GNA's DNA has been 'Modi-fied': Congress' Jairam Ramesh on Ghulam Nabi Azad
Hitting back at Ghulam Nabi Azad over his criticism of the party leadership, the Congress on Friday linked his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure and alleged his betrayal reveals his true character and that his DNA has "Modi-fied". Read more
UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake'; maximum in Delhi followed by UP
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday declared 21 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree, majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh. Read more
Sonali Phogat was drugged by accused before death: Goa Police
BJP leader Sonali Phogat was drugged at a party by her two associates who have been now named as accused in the case related to her `murder', Goa Police said on Friday. Read more
India's digital lending rules spark disruption, firms plan pushback
India's stricter digital lending rules have disrupted card services of foreign-backed fin-tech firms and jeopardised loan offerings of Amazon, prompting companies to chart a lobbying pushback, according to industry sources and a document seen byReuters. Read more
BJP acting like serial killer to eliminate state governments, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the CBI FIR against him is "completely fake", and alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments. Read more
Karnataka HC can decide issues related to BBMP delimitation: SC
The Supreme Court on Friday said the Karnataka High Court can decide all issues arising of a plea challenging the validity of the delimitation of wards of BBMP while emphasising that it has not stayed the election process. Read more
N V Ramana to retire today: A look at his landmark judgements
A day before his retirement, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana heard a number of important cases on Thursday, including pleaschallenging the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case and the Pegasus spyware matter. Read more
Watch: UK PM frontrunner Rishi Sunak, his wife perform 'gau pooja'; video goes viral
Former British Finance Minister and one of the frontrunners for UK's PM post, Rishi Sunak, was recently spotted performing a 'gau pooja' (cow worship) in London. Watch video
Ghulam Nabi Azad's sudden exit from Congress brings J&K's frozen politics into focus
The sudden decision of former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad toquit the Congress, and his scalding attack on Rahul Gandhi, has shifted the focus of Jammu and Kashmir’s frozen politics, as well as that of fissures within the party, onto the veteran Congress leader. Read more
'Khokha-khokha' vs 'dhokha-dhokha': AAP, BJP fight it out in Delhi Assembly
The Delhi Assembly special session on Friday witnessed stormy scenes with the ruling AAP shouting "khokha-khokha", accusing the BJP of trying to buy its MLAs, and the opposition hitting back with "dhokha-dhokha", referring to the alleged liquor scam. Read more
Quran does not say mosque needed in every nook and corner: Kerala HC
The Kerala High Court on Friday denied permission to construct a mosque in a locality that has many mosques, observing that the state already has a large number of religious structures and their ratio to the population is very high. Read more
GNA's DNA has been 'Modi-fied': Congress' Jairam Ramesh on Ghulam Nabi Azad
Hitting back at Ghulam Nabi Azad over his criticism of the party leadership, the Congress on Friday linked his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure and alleged his betrayal reveals his true character and that his DNA has "Modi-fied". Read more
UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake'; maximum in Delhi followed by UP
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday declared 21 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree, majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh. Read more
Sonali Phogat was drugged by accused before death: Goa Police
BJP leader Sonali Phogat was drugged at a party by her two associates who have been now named as accused in the case related to her `murder', Goa Police said on Friday. Read more
India's digital lending rules spark disruption, firms plan pushback
India's stricter digital lending rules have disrupted card services of foreign-backed fin-tech firms and jeopardised loan offerings of Amazon, prompting companies to chart a lobbying pushback, according to industry sources and a document seen byReuters. Read more
BJP acting like serial killer to eliminate state governments, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the CBI FIR against him is "completely fake", and alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments. Read more
Karnataka HC can decide issues related to BBMP delimitation: SC
The Supreme Court on Friday said the Karnataka High Court can decide all issues arising of a plea challenging the validity of the delimitation of wards of BBMP while emphasising that it has not stayed the election process. Read more
N V Ramana to retire today: A look at his landmark judgements
A day before his retirement, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana heard a number of important cases on Thursday, including pleaschallenging the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case and the Pegasus spyware matter. Read more
Watch: UK PM frontrunner Rishi Sunak, his wife perform 'gau pooja'; video goes viral
Former British Finance Minister and one of the frontrunners for UK's PM post, Rishi Sunak, was recently spotted performing a 'gau pooja' (cow worship) in London. Watch video