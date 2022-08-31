DH Evening Brief: India's GDP grows at 13.5% in Q1 FY23; Delhi Lt Guv to take legal action against AAP leaders
updated: Aug 31 2022, 17:59 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
India's GDP grows 13.5% in Q1 FY23
India's GDP grew at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter of financial year 2022-23, government data showed on Wednesday. Read more
Delhi Lt Guv to take legal action against AAP leaders for 'false' allegations of corruption
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V KSaxenawill take legal action against AAP leaders, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak for "false" corruption charges against him, officials said on Wednesday. Read more
G-23 seeks to go to war on electoral roll for Congress presidential poll
The G-23 leaders or change-seekers are opening a new battlefront with Congress leadership on the issue of electoral roll for the president's election with senior MP Manish Tewari now finding fault for not making public the names of electors. Read more
Delhi court summons Jacqueline Fernandez on September 26 in extortion case
A Delhi Court on Wednesday issued summons to actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before it on September 26 in an alleged extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Read more
Contrasting mood during Ganesha festival: A tale of two Idgah maidans in Karnataka
There was thick security cover at the Idgah ground in Hubballi on Wednesday and so was the scene at the one in the state capital. However, Hubballi Idgah maidan in north Karnataka wore a festive look with a four feet Ganesha idol installed at a Pandal there. Read more
BCCI is a 'shop', provisions of ESI Act applicable: SC
The activities of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are commercial in nature and can be termed as a "shop" for the purposes of attracting the provisions of the Employees State Insurance Act, the Supreme Court has said. Read more
Pakistan Flood: Before-and-after satellite pics show the scale of destruction
Tens of millions of people are affected in Pakistan by the relentless rains that have submerged a third of the country and claimed more than 1,000 lives. The recently released satellite images narrate the scale of destruction caused by the monsoon rains. See photos here.
India lodged on average 86 rapes daily, 49 offences against women per hour in 2021: NCRB data
India registered 31,677 cases of rape in 2021 -- an average 86 daily -- while nearly 49 cases of crime against women were lodged every single hour, according to the latest government report on crimes in the country. Read more
Shops outside Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow razed with bulldozer
The civic body here on Wednesday razed shops on the road outside the Samajwadi Party office mostly selling campaign materials for the party. Read more
Pakistan to consult coalition partners on importing edible items from India to overcome shortages
Pakistan's government will consult coalition partners and key stakeholders on importing food items from India due to shortages caused by the devastating floods, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday, amid criticism from the Opposition over the plan in the wake of strained ties with New Delhi over the Kashmir issue.Read more
